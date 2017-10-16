The 10 Most Important New Additions For NBA Teams, Ranked

Getty Image

This was as crazy an NBA offseason as we’ve seen in recent memory, with so many stars getting traded, the No. 1 overall pick getting dealt, and big free agency signings. There were a lot of moving parts this summer, with most every contender outside Golden State trying to load up with more talent to at least keep pace with the recently formed-juggernaut in Oakland.

With the regular season tipping off on Tuesday night, we’ll finally begin to see the impact of those huge trades, signings, and top draft picks. The first two games of the season feature three teams that made significant moves, with the Cavs, Celtics, and Rockets all shaking up their rosters with significant moves to chase the Warriors and Houston gets the first chance at measuring themselves against the champs.

Ahead of those games and the rest of the season openers across the league this week, we’re ranking the 10 most important players that will be debuting with a new team, from rookies to veterans that moved in free agency or in trades. As for how we define “importance,” it’s not necessarily making that team a championship contender, but how critical they’ll be to that team accomplishing their goals — whether that’s resetting a franchise’s course for the future, reaching the playoffs, making a leap into a top-4 seed, or being a title contender.