Getty Image

After an offseason for the ages, the NBA is little over a month from officially being back. Like any good business should, the NBA has come out with a three separate videos to help whet your appetite for the upcoming season.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The NBA continues with their “This Is Why We Play” slogan, and the first video highlights the ageless wonder Vince Carter working out in the gym, as well as the rabid Raptors fanbase while taking time to accentuate the rise of Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia Sixers.



The second video features Megan Cooper, a member of the Warriors game night staff. The video spotlights what she does in order to help every single fan experience the best time possible in Oracle arena. Cooper states that she started off an an intern and got to see the meteoric rise of the Warriors up close and personal. The video shows that in their own way, folks like Megan Cooper can help create one of the greatest home court advantages in basketball.

The third video highlights the NBA playing another set of regular season games in Mexico City as Russell Westbrook and the Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Brooklyn Nets on Dec. 7, and the Nets will stick around Mexico City for two more days as they’ll take on the Miami Heat Dec. 9. This marks the first time in NBA history when the NBA will have had four regular season games on international soil in a calendar year.

But no matter what video resonates with you the most, the biggest takeaway is that the NBA regular season is little over a month away. The 82 game grind that brought us a season to remember last year is back to create some more memories, and I can’t wait for it to get here.