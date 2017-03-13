Rachel DeMita On UPROXX | March Madness

Here Is Your NCAA Tournament First Round Watch Guide

03.12.17 1 hour ago

It’s almost indisputable that the two best sports days of the year are first Thursday and Friday of the NCAA Tournament. There are 32 basketball games over two days. It’s amazing.

Keeping up with it all can be kind of difficult, so we decided to help you out by making a watch guide for all of the games from the NCAA’s first round. This includes the First Four games that will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday nights.

(Note: All times marked with an asterisk are estimates via ESPN.)

Tuesday, March 14

East Region
No. 16 Mount Saint Mary’s vs. No. 16 New Orleans, 6:40 p.m., truTV

South Region
No. 11 Kansas State vs. No. 11 Wake Forest, 9:10 p.m.*, truTV

Wednesday, March 15

Midwest Region
No. 16 NC Central vs. No. 16 UC Davis, 6:40 p.m., truTV

West Region
No. 11 Providence vs. No. 11 USC, 9:10 p.m.*, truTV

