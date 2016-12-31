Nerlens Noel Got Way Up For The Alley-Oop Jam Over Nikola Jokic

Nerlens Noel‘s future with the Sixers has become increasingly unstable this season. After multiple complaints about his playing time and about the team’s logjam in the front court, head coach Brett Brown announced a couple of weeks ago that Noel would be out of the regular rotation for the foreseeable future.

But now it looks like the Philly center might be finally clawing his way out of the doghouse, especially if he can keep making plays like this. On Friday night, Noel caught a beautiful alley-oop that he slammed home on top of Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic. The third-year player is averaging career lows across the board, so if the Sixers still want to try and move him, they’d be wise to give him some playing time to try and boost his trade value at least a little bit.