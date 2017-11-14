The Pelicans Turned Their Locker Room Into An All-Out Nerf Gun War

Getty Image

It’s been a solid start to the season for the New Orleans Pelicans. The team is off to an 8-6 start to the campaign, and the duo of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins have looked borderline unstoppable at times. There’s still a long way to go, but the early returns on New Orleans have been positive.

Apparently, the locker room is doing a good job keeping things loose. We know this because Cousins posted a video to his Instagram account of the team engaging in full-blown Nerf gun warfare in their locker room.

The Pelicans are having a crazy nerf gun battle in the locker room. Look at Anthony Davis 😂 pic.twitter.com/XPVKdCM1g1 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) November 14, 2017

The first thing that must be addressed is how much fun the team is having. It is intense, as all Nerf gun fights should be, with players hiding all over the place to avoid getting taken out with a tiny little foam dart. Despite this, everyone who is involved looks like they’re having a great time.

Far more important is the gun that Davis appears to be using. This is the kind of thing that everyone dreams about having when they’re young, but they don’t get it because it costs way too much money, and no one’s parents like picking up hundreds of Nerf darts. What I am getting at is that nine-year-old me is very jealous of what Davis is using.