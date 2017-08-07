Now that Phil Jackson has been mercifully put out to pasture, the New York Knicks continue to try and revamp their front office. After bumping Steve Mills up to president and bringing on Scott Perry as general manager, the Knicks have now hired former Bucks exec Craig Robinson to fulfill multiple duties. Via Ian Begley of ESPN.com:
The Knicks Have Hired Barack Obama’s Brother-In-Law As An Executive
Jamie Cooper 08.07.17 23 mins ago
