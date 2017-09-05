Getty Image

With the NBA regular season just over a month away, it’s getting to be that time for new signature sneaker releases. Steph Curry’s Under Armour Curry 4 and Kevin Durant’s KD10 debuted ahead of the NBA Finals to take advantage of their spotlight in late July, but for the rest of the league’s stars with shoes, the start of the regular season is usually the time of year for a new edition to come out.

Jordan Brand released the first images of the Air Jordan XXXII, which will drop in October, as the first major release announcement of the preseason, but there will be plenty more coming soon. Among those we can expect in the coming weeks is the LeBron 15, as James’ ever-popular sneaker gets its newest edition.

While an official release is still on the horizon, we appear to have our first images of the LeBron 15 out of Hong Kong, where Sneakerhighway23 posted the first images of the sneaker, which features new technology and appears to be the first time a LeBron shoe will be without the Nike Swoosh.