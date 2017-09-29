Nike

The new Nike NBA uniforms have been slowly unveiled over the course of the past few months, with teams revealing their new looks with the Swoosh. On Friday, Nike’s officially licensed team gear hit team stores, Nike.com, and retailers across the country, with jerseys, shirts, shorts, hoodies, and everything else with the Nike logo on it finally coming available to fans.

As Nike revealed prior to the launch, there was something special added to each jersey to make for a unique fan experience and offer the opportunity to win rewards. Each jersey has an NFC chip sewn in on the bottom tag, labeled “NikeConnect” and for fans that buy a jersey and download the NikeConnect app, they can scan that chip on their phone and be taken to a team and athlete-specific page, based off of the jersey.