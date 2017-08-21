Getty Image

O.J. Mayo is hoping to become a great redemption story. That wasn’t what he wanted to be two years ago while in Milwaukee, but after receiving a two-year ban in 2016 for violating the league’s drug policy, Mayo is working to get back on the court and right the wrongs that prematurely stopped his playing career.

In a lengthy feature on Sports Illustrated, Mayo spoke with Ben Golliver about his road back and how he had to find himself and what he wanted to really do before he could move forward. After some traveling and soul-searching, Mayo determined he wanted to continue playing basketball and has re-committed himself to the game through a strict workout regimen with a Los Angeles based trainer and some of his NBA clients that he had to beg to join.

“Can I please get in there with y’all?” he asked the coaches. “I won’t talk. Please make me better. I love basketball. I cheated the game for three or four years. I want to give my all back. I want to prove I’m a professional, low-maintenance guy.”

While Mayo is looking towards his future, he can’t help but think about his past and, specifically, his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he spent his last two years before his ban. Mayo was strikingly honest when explaining how he felt he’d cheated the Bucks and wanted a chance to return there and redeem himself in the spot that saw him reach the bottom.