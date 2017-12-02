Orlando Magic

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Orlando Magic 133-112 on Friday night, but Magic fans didn’t leave the Amway Center without a few laughs. Whoever is in charge of in-arena activities for the Magic dusted off the old classic “Bandwagon Fan Cam” during a stoppage in play, and while this idea isn’t particularly original, they put on a good show.

The bandwagon fan cam is a fun way for a home team to troll fans of the opposing team who are openly rooting for the home team to lose in their own arena. In this instance, the game was in Orlando, and plenty of Warriors fans were in attendance to watch Golden State play. Much like the kiss cam or dance cam, the bandwagon fan cam plasters opposing fans on the big screen with a silly caption or joke, and then everyone goes about their day.

This has been going on for years, but the big difference now is that NBA League Pass Broadband allows fans to watch the in-arena jumbotron feed when the TV broadcast goes to commercial, so little moments like this are no longer exclusive to people who are in the arena watching the game live. We all get to enjoy the nonsense together.