On Independence Day, restricted free agent forward Otto Porter agreed to a four-year, $106 million offer sheet with the Brooklyn Nets. Now, the Wizards have decided to bring their young wing back. Washington has officially matched Brooklyn’s offer sheet, according to Candace Buckner of The Washington Post.

Porter, who turned 24 years old earlier this month, enjoyed a breakout season with the Washington Wizards in 2016-2017. The former No. 3 overall pick averaged 13.4 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game while making 43.4 percent of his three-point attempts during the campaign.

Buckner called Porter’s return to Washington “the least dramatic story line of free agency,” which sums Porter’s time on the market up nicely. The Wizards weren’t going to let Porter get away, as he has turned into a spectacular three-point shooter whose ability to space the floor works perfectly alongside John Wall. Plus at 24, there’s still some time before he hits his prime.

The deal is for four years, with the final year of the deal featuring a player option. It’s a ton of money for Porter — paying him marks the first time that the Wizards have ever exceeded the league’s luxury tax line — but for a Washington squad that has aspirations of winning the Eastern Conference, continuity seems to be really important.