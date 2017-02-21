The Pacers Are Reportedly In The Mix For Jahlil Okafor

02.21.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

With the February trade deadline rapidly approaching, the rumor mill has been furiously churning away. The blockbuster deal (at least for the Pelicans) that sent DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans kicked off what portended to be a wild week around NBA front offices,

Before it’s all is said and done, we could certainly see a few more players swapping teams.

The latest whispers involve the Indiana Pacers and the ubiquitous-in-trade-babble Philadelphia 76ers. Philly has a glut of front-court players, which has created palpable unease among at least a few of those names, particularly Nerlens Noel, who has made no secret about his desire to be traded if he isn’t going to log meaningful minutes for the team going forward.

The Pacers, however, appear to be interested sophomore big man Jahlil Okafor.

TAGSINDIANA PACERSJahlil Okafornba trade rumorsPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP