With the February trade deadline rapidly approaching, the rumor mill has been furiously churning away. The blockbuster deal (at least for the Pelicans) that sent DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans kicked off what portended to be a wild week around NBA front offices,

Before it’s all is said and done, we could certainly see a few more players swapping teams.

The latest whispers involve the Indiana Pacers and the ubiquitous-in-trade-babble Philadelphia 76ers. Philly has a glut of front-court players, which has created palpable unease among at least a few of those names, particularly Nerlens Noel, who has made no secret about his desire to be traded if he isn’t going to log meaningful minutes for the team going forward.

The Pacers, however, appear to be interested sophomore big man Jahlil Okafor.