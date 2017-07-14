Paul George Is Getting Friendly With Russell Westbrook And Oklahoma City ‘Feels Like Home’

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George #Russell Westbrook #Kevin Durant
07.14.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

The early returns on Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder are good. George got a hero’s welcome when he arrived in town, and Sports Illustrated says he’s enjoying the opening overtures of the Thunder’s long-term plan to keep George happy in Oklahoma City.

One advantage? The weather in Oklahoma is very familiar for George.

OKC’s muggy air, and its many lakes, reminded him of those childhood odysseys. “This has the same kind of feel,” George said. “It feels like home.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George#Russell Westbrook#Kevin Durant
TAGSKEVIN DURANTOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOK

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 1 week ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 2 weeks ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 2 weeks ago 19 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP