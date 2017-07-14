The early returns on Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder are good. George got a hero’s welcome when he arrived in town, and Sports Illustrated says he’s enjoying the opening overtures of the Thunder’s long-term plan to keep George happy in Oklahoma City.
One advantage? The weather in Oklahoma is very familiar for George.
OKC’s muggy air, and its many lakes, reminded him of those childhood odysseys. “This has the same kind of feel,” George said. “It feels like home.”
