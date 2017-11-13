Russell Westbrook‘s 29th birthday was on Sunday. To celebrate, the Oklahoma City Thunder got him the best gift possible: a win. The Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks, 112-99, to move to 6-7 on the year despite the fact that Carmelo Anthony had to sit out due to soreness in his lower back.
Whether it was in celebration of Westbrook’s birthday or as a way to compensate for Anthony being out, Paul George had a big game. He had 37 points on 12-for-22 shooting with seven made threes, along with eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. It was quite the way to celebrate a teammate’s birthday, so much so that George said after the game that this was his gift for Westbrook, who scored 27 in the win.
George was in something of a joking mood after the game. He also touched on Anthony having to sit out with his sore back, cracking that the 10-time All-Star being sidelined meant more shots before breaking down how these types of injuries mean players need to step up.
