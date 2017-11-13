Getty Image

Russell Westbrook‘s 29th birthday was on Sunday. To celebrate, the Oklahoma City Thunder got him the best gift possible: a win. The Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks, 112-99, to move to 6-7 on the year despite the fact that Carmelo Anthony had to sit out due to soreness in his lower back.

Whether it was in celebration of Westbrook’s birthday or as a way to compensate for Anthony being out, Paul George had a big game. He had 37 points on 12-for-22 shooting with seven made threes, along with eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. It was quite the way to celebrate a teammate’s birthday, so much so that George said after the game that this was his gift for Westbrook, who scored 27 in the win.

Paul George asked if he got Russ anything for his birthday: “I got him 37.” — Royce Young (@royceyoung) November 13, 2017

George was in something of a joking mood after the game. He also touched on Anthony having to sit out with his sore back, cracking that the 10-time All-Star being sidelined meant more shots before breaking down how these types of injuries mean players need to step up.