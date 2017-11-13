Paul George Celebrated Russell Westbrook’s Birthday By Dropping 37 Points On The Mavericks

#Oklahoma City Thunder #Paul George #Russell Westbrook
Associate Editor
11.13.17

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook‘s 29th birthday was on Sunday. To celebrate, the Oklahoma City Thunder got him the best gift possible: a win. The Thunder beat the Dallas Mavericks, 112-99, to move to 6-7 on the year despite the fact that Carmelo Anthony had to sit out due to soreness in his lower back.

Whether it was in celebration of Westbrook’s birthday or as a way to compensate for Anthony being out, Paul George had a big game. He had 37 points on 12-for-22 shooting with seven made threes, along with eight rebounds, five assists, and two steals. It was quite the way to celebrate a teammate’s birthday, so much so that George said after the game that this was his gift for Westbrook, who scored 27 in the win.

George was in something of a joking mood after the game. He also touched on Anthony having to sit out with his sore back, cracking that the 10-time All-Star being sidelined meant more shots before breaking down how these types of injuries mean players need to step up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Oklahoma City Thunder#Paul George#Russell Westbrook
TAGSOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERPAUL GEORGERUSSELL WESTBROOK

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP