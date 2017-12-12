Paul George Insists The Thunder’s Poor Play Has ‘Gotta Stop’ After Another Bad Loss

12.12.17 32 mins ago

Paul George and the Oklahoma City Thunder say they’re going to get better, but the losses keep coming. The Thunder dropped another game Monday night to the Charlotte Hornets, a 116-103 loss at home where they gave up a whopping 63 points in the second half to blow a lead and spark another round of frustrated postgame comments from various Thunder players.

George was atop that list of frustrated stars, and he said he’s had enough with the December doldrums his new team has suffered through. George was meant to make the Thunder a contender along with Thunder all-everything Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, who was also traded to the team before the season.

It’s a trio that was supposed to need time to get it right, but the further into the winter OKC gets without the necessary growth and cohesion the more fans are concerned that things might not come together in time to match up with some of the West’s best.

