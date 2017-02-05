The Truth drains one more three in Boston.#NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/KXqd7mLUXu — NBA (@NBA) February 5, 2017

Sunday will go down in the history books for Boston sports fans for reasons that have nothing to do with the Super Bowl. Paul Pierce and the Los Angeles Clippers headed to Beantown for the final game that Pierce will ever play in front of the Celtics faithful. It was an emotional day, as one of the greatest Celtics of all time said goodbye to Boston fans.

Pierce got a thunderous ovation as he was announced as a starter for the game, and before tip off, he got on his hands and knees and kissed the logo at midcourt. The Celtics also aired a video tribute to Pierce which made the future Hall of Fame inductee emotional, plus fans got awesome headbands with the number 34 on them.

But there was still a basketball game to be played, and while Celtics fans love Pierce, they still wanted to see Boston win. That ended up happening, but not before Pierce had one final moment that those in attendance will never forget.

Once the game was pretty safely in hand for the Celtics, Doc Rivers pointed to Pierce and told him to enter the game. Austin Rivers took the ball up the court and threw a pass to Pierce, who was getting marked by Isaiah Thomas. Instead of playing him close, Thomas backed up and let Pierce have some space.

Pierce decided to pull up from a foot behind the three point line. While everyone who has ever watched sports knew it was going to go in, the crowd still went wild once the ball went through the cylinder. The television broadcast, but the view from inside the stadium was even better, as it perfectly captured how the crowd responded.