Top 5 NBA Dynasties

The Suns Stunned Boston By Scoring Five Points In The Final Seconds

03.05.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

It’s been a long year for the Phoenix Suns. The team boasts the second-worst record in the Western Conference and the third-worst record in the NBA. So of course, Phoenix managed to stun the Boston Celtics – the team that has the fifth-best record in the league – on Sunday afternoon, 109-106.

It was one heck of a game, one which included a jump ball between a pair of dudes who are 5’9. The final sequence was something special, as Phoenix was trailing 106-104 and scored five points in the final few seconds.

Around The Web

TAGSBOSTON CELTICSEric BledsoePHOENIX SUNSTyler Ulis
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP