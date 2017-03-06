The Suns Stunned Boston By Scoring Five Points In The Final Seconds

Getty Image

It’s been a long year for the Phoenix Suns. The team boasts the second-worst record in the Western Conference and the third-worst record in the NBA. So of course, Phoenix managed to stun the Boston Celtics – the team that has the fifth-best record in the league – on Sunday afternoon, 109-106.

It was one heck of a game, one which included a jump ball between a pair of dudes who are 5’9. The final sequence was something special, as Phoenix was trailing 106-104 and scored five points in the final few seconds.