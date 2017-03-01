Pizza Hut Is Making Real Shoes That Can Order Pizza For Some Reason

Pizza Hut

The NCAA Tournament is all about the athletes and the betterment of their educational opportunities through the friendly sport of basketball.

I’m just kidding, it’s about the NCAA, schools, and TV networks raking in massive amounts of money through exclusive sponsorship deals using the “March Madness” name. The early leader for most creative combination of an ad and the NCAA Tournament comes from Pizza Hut.

The “official pizza of March Madness” (which is a real thing that Pizza Hut paid lots of money to be able to say) has a new ad campaign features Grant Hill wearing “Pie Tops,” which are shoes that can order pizza. It’s a clever ad concept, but the shoes aren’t just in the commercial.