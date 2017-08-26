Kentucky’s success at sending players to the NBA is well documented by this point. It’s a point of pride for the program, and something that was on display on Friday night, when Big Blue Nation came together at Rupp Arena to watch Kentucky hold the annual UK Charity Alumni Game.

A ton of former Wildcats were in attendance, from current NBA players like Karl-Anthony Towns, DeMarcus Cousins, and Jamal Murray to school legends like Antoine Walker and Tony Delk. Oh, and Rajon Rondo was also there, throwing crazy passes that we’ll unfortunately never see him do during an NBA game under any circumstance.

The best example of this comes at the 36-second mark of this highlight video from the evening. Rondo had a clear path to the rim and could have laid the ball in pretty easily. Instead, he bounced it off of his forehead and into the hands of another Wildcat in the NBA, Eric Bledsoe. From there, Bledsoe threw down.