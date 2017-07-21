Ray Allen Wants Celtics Fans To ‘Get Over It’ Already And Move On

On July 20, retired shooting guard Ray Allen seemingly enjoyed his 42nd birthday, and the future Hall of Famer reached out to his fans on Instagram to express his thanks for the well wishes.
Thank you everyone for your birthday wishes!! Often times people are afraid to tell their age but age is more than a number. Age is all about your experiences in life. Whether you have had good times or bad, each one of those moments has brought you right to this moment and made you who you are today. So, no matter whether you are in your 20s, 40s, or 60s, embrace your age!!!! Let your age speak of where you've come from and where you hope to come. Youth is the gift of nature but age is a work of art!! #carpediem #42 #myjackierobinsonbirthday
On the same occasion, a Boston Celtics fan account (@bostonceltics4ever) reached out to send their best to Allen and encourage fans to join them in doing so. In short order, things spiraled in the wrong direction with various fans and trolls sending hate in Allen’s direction and that prompted a response from Allen.
Athletes responding to trolls is always a good idea.