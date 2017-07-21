Ray Allen Wants Celtics Fans To ‘Get Over It’ Already And Move On

#Paul Pierce #Miami Heat #Boston Celtics
07.21.17 2 hours ago

On July 20, retired shooting guard Ray Allen seemingly enjoyed his 42nd birthday, and the future Hall of Famer reached out to his fans on Instagram to express his thanks for the well wishes.

On the same occasion, a Boston Celtics fan account (@bostonceltics4ever) reached out to send their best to Allen and encourage fans to join them in doing so. In short order, things spiraled in the wrong direction with various fans and trolls sending hate in Allen’s direction and that prompted a response from Allen.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Miami Heat#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSKEVIN GARNETTMIAMI HEATPAUL PIERCERAY ALLEN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP