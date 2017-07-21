Ray Allen Wants Celtics Fans To ‘Get Over It’ Already And Move On

On July 20, retired shooting guard Ray Allen seemingly enjoyed his 42nd birthday, and the future Hall of Famer reached out to his fans on Instagram to express his thanks for the well wishes.

On the same occasion, a Boston Celtics fan account (@bostonceltics4ever) reached out to send their best to Allen and encourage fans to join them in doing so. In short order, things spiraled in the wrong direction with various fans and trolls sending hate in Allen’s direction and that prompted a response from Allen.