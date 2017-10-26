Reggie Miller Says He Would ‘Destroy’ Michael Jordan If He Had Giannis’ Game And His Jumper

The Milwaukee Bucks are off to a strong start to the season at 3-1 thanks to the play of their 22-year-old superstar and emerging MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. Through four games, Antetokounmpo is averaging 36.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 2.3 steals per game and he’s making the entire league is take notice.

Kevin Durant and LeBron James have both heaped praise on the up-and-coming star recently and it’s impossible not to be impressed by his abilities and consistent improvement from year to year. The one weakness in Antetokounmpo’s game, however, is his perimeter jump shot. He’s 1-of-6 from three-point range this season, and rarely ever hoists from downtown, knowing that’s his weakest point. A career 27.6 percent shooter from beyond the arc, Antetokounmpo gives defenders one slight hope against him, which is sagging off and being able to more easily anticipate the drive.

Antetokounmpo will be back on the national stage on Thursday night when the Bucks host the Celtics on TNT, and on the call will be one of the NBA’s all-time great sharpshooters Reggie Miller. Miller spoke with Dime Magazine about Antetokounmpo’s game and explained why of all the players in the NBA, Giannis is the one he wishes he could come back as, with one stipulation.

