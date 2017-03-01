Top 5 NBA Dynasties

Russell Westbrook Inched Closer To History During Oklahoma City’s Win Over Utah

02.28.17 58 mins ago

Here’s a phrase that has been said a lot this year: Russell Westbrook got a triple-double tonight. In fact, this is the 30th time basketball fans have had the opportunity to say that after a Thunder game. This means that Oklahoma City’s star guard is on the verge of making history.

Westbrook scored 43 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, and dished out 10 assists in Oklahoma City’s 109-106 win over Utah. It was his fourth triple-double in a row and second straight game with a triple-double and more than 40 points, which is insane. But on a larger scale, it’s even more insane that Westbrook has had 30 triple-doubles in a season.

That’s because he’s the third player to ever reach that mark. The only players ahead of him are Oscar Robertson and Wilt Chamberlain. Here’s how Westbrook stacked up to those two earlier this month.

