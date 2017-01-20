Getty Image

Russell Westbrook could tear his ACL tomorrow and he would still have a case for league MVP. After losing Kevin Durant in the offseason to free agency (or as Westbrook probably calls it, the backstabbing of the century), Westbrook has averaged a triple-double while scoring 30 points a game and is lugging the Oklahoma City Thunder to a playoff spot.

Yet somehow, when the All-Star Game starting lineups were released on Wednesday, Westbrook wasn’t included. It was one of two very egregious snubs.

The reason is the NBA’s messed up voting system, as fans had Westbrook third behind Steph Curry and James Harden. The fan vote counts for 50 percent while the media and players, who both had Westbrook ranked first, count for 25 percent each.

As you could imagine, there was outrage in the NBA community (and even in the NFL community) about this.

Russell Westbrook: 21 triple-doubles All-Star Game Starters (combined): 19 pic.twitter.com/G1WCmttVwv — theScore (@theScore) January 20, 2017