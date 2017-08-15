Getty Image

Chad Johncon — formerly Chad Ochocinco — was one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL during his career. But his latest sporting venture was a flag football game in San Jose.

That’s probably why Russell Westbrook wasn’t amused when the former Cincinnati Bengals wideout challenged him to a game of 1-on-1 on Twitter on Monday night. The NBA MVP was challenged — presumably on the basketball court — but that doesn’t mean Westbrook had to take it very seriously.