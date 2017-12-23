Oklahoma City Survived A Scare Against Atlanta Thanks To A Game-Winning Three By Russell Westbrook

#NBA Jumpstart #Oklahoma City Thunder #Atlanta Hawks #Russell Westbrook
12.22.17 15 hours ago

Getty Image

The Thunder narrowly avoided disaster on Friday night, as they very nearly blew a 16-point lead at home against the lowly Atlanta Hawks. But fortunately for Oklahoma City, it has Russell Westbrook, and he decided that the Thunder were going to defend their home court.

Westbrook went for a night reminiscent of his MVP campaign last year, scoring 30 points, dishing out 15 assists, and grabbing seven rebounds. He also hit the game winning shot, as the game was tied at 117 and Westbrook hit a dagger from downtown with 1.7 seconds remaining.

Westbrook was getting checked by Taurean Prince, who didn’t close out on the Thunder star and gave Westbrook space to pull up from behind the arc. This ended up being a bad decision, as he knocked down a triple that decided the game, giving Oklahoma City a 120-117 win.

It’s been a weird season for the Thunder, and no player illustrates this better than Westbrook. His numbers are down across the board compared to last year — scoring, assisting, rebounding, shooting, you name it. Basically, Westbrook hasn’t looked like the guy who won the MVP award last season, and even though some of that can be contributed to the fact that he’s now teammates with Paul George and Carmelo Anthony, it’s still been rough at times.

But on Friday, Westbrook once again looked like the guy who was named the league MVP. And good thing he did, because for an Oklahoma City side that has had a rough go of things this year, losing to Atlanta in such spectacular fashion would have been brutal.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Jumpstart#Oklahoma City Thunder#Atlanta Hawks#Russell Westbrook
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSNBA JumpstartOKLAHOMA CITY THUNDERRUSSELL WESTBROOK

Best Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

The Best ‘SNL’ Sketches of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago 6 Comments
Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

Where To Watch The 20 Best Movies Of 2017

12.21.17 2 days ago
The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

The Breakthrough Movie Performances Of 2017

12.20.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
The Best Movies Of 2017

The Best Movies Of 2017

, , and 12.20.17 3 days ago 47 Comments
In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP