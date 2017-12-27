Here Are The First Images Of Russell Westbrook’s Jordan Fly Next Sneakers

#Nike #Russell Westbrook
12.27.17 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Russell Westbrook signed two major contracts this offseason, a 10-year extension with Jordan Brand and a long-term extension with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Both of those deals give him some stability, but the massive Nike deal meant Westbrook was going to get the chance to come up with some new shoes and potentially clothing.

The first real fruits of that deal appear to have surfaced by way of a new Jordan Brand shoe using some of Westbrook’s signature style. Sole Collector noted that Japanese shoe site US11 had an early look at the newest Jordan Fly Next model.

