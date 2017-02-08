Getty Image

Comedian Chris Trew is a New Orleans Pelicans superfan who has a single season ticket directly behind the visitors’ bench inside the Smoothie King Center, where he chats with and listens to the opposing team. He will be documenting some of his interactions with players and coaches here for us in a regular column called, Behind the Bench.

The Pelicans’ opponent in this column: the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It’s hard to not focus 100 percent of your attention on Russell Westbrook when he’s in the building. During the warmups he’s on the ground getting stretched out and when he gets up, excitement is in the air. He walks away from the team for some me-time about 30 seconds before the PA announcer calls his name in the starting lineup and everyone’s eyes follow him.

When he sprints out of the corner and through the line of high-fives, everyone stares. During a timeout Westbrook sits in the coach’s chair and holds court. Russell Westbrook is everywhere because he needs to be; Russell Westbrook is everywhere because he wants to be. I’ve sat behind Tim Duncan, Steph Curry, Paul Pierce, Chris Paul and never felt as uncomfortable as I did sitting behind Russ. I didn’t even want to make eye contact with him.