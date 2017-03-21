THINGS GETTING CHIPPY IN OKC! A post shared by DIME on UPROXX (@dimemagazine) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:34pm PDT

No Kevin Durant? No problem. Tensions were high heading into Monday’s game between Oklahoma City and Golden State anyway, and during the second quarter, things boiled over in the form of a scuffle.

Prior to a jump ball with about four seconds left, Steph Curry tried to get to a spot between Russell Westbrook and Semaj Christon. This led to plenty of pushing and shoving between the two sides in which Curry, Westbrook, Christon, and Draymond Green all picked up technical fouls.

After things settled down, the Warriors won the tip, Curry broke away from everyone, and got a wide open attempt from three from a few feet behind the three point line. Because he is Steph Curry and he is unstoppable when he gets a wide open attempt from three after he gets fired up, the shot got nothing but net, and he immediately ran off of the court and into the locker room as a way to celebrate.