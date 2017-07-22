UPROXX At The ESPY's

The Kings Finally Released A 44-Year-Old European Player Who They Drafted In 1995

#NBA Free Agency 2017
07.22.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

The 51st overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft is finally free. The Sacramento Kings finally released a player they had the rights to for more than two decades on Friday, a hilarious bit of NBA transaction news that pales in comparison to a potential Kyrie Irving trade but deserves mention on its own.

Dejan Bodiroga was drafted by the Kings late in the second round of the NBA Draft. The Serbian national was drafted with hopes he would come to the NBA and make a big splash, much like fellow Serb Vlade Divac did for that very same Kings team. But now he’s just a 44-year-old NBA free agent.

