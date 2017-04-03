What Was Michael Jordan's Greatest Season?

Scottie Pippen Had A Surprising Answer For The Toughest Guy He Ever Guarded

04.03.17 16 mins ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Scottie Pippen was so much more than just the Robin to Michael Jordan’s Caped Crusader. He averaged nearly 20 points per game during the Bulls’ six championship seasons, but more significantly, he’ll go down as one of the best defenders in NBA history. He was named First Team All-Defense an astounding eight times, made the Second Team twice, and led the league in steals during the 1995 season.

He guarded everyone from Magic Johnson, to Gary Payton, to Reggie Miller, and countless others in between. So it was a little surprising when he tweeted a picture of himself on Monday standing alongside another NBA legend whose name rarely comes up when you talk about Pippen’s most thrilling head-to-head match-ups.

TAGSATLANTA HAWKSCHICAGO BULLSDOMINIQUE WILKINSSCOTTIE PIPPEN
