Shaq Took The ‘One Chip Challenge’ And Didn’t Fare As Well As He Hoped

NBA on TNT

The One Chip Challenge is sweeping television studios across America, with anchors throwing up and just generally making great television thanks to the misery of others.

The idea is simple: the chip is made with super hot peppers, and some people react just horribly to it. But Shaq was not amused, or afraid, of this chip. And on Thursday he decided to give it a run for himself, promising he would not even “make a face” during its spicy assault.

Because everyone else on the Inside the NBA set has the internet, they were eager to see how he did eating the very hot chip.