Ersan Ilyasova‘s personalized jersey collection is coming along nicely these days.

The Turkish Thunder reportedly got swapped for the fifth time in two years on Wednesday night as the Philadelphia 76ers moved him to the Atlanta Hawks for Tiago Splitter, a second round pick (from Miami) and a pick swap with other second rounders.

Sixers are finalizing a trade to Ersan Ilyasova to Atlanta for Tiago Splitter and two second-round picks, league sources tell @TheVertical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

Source: Atlanta's sending a 2017 second-round pick (via Miami) in the Sixers trade. Hawks/Sixers swapping other 2017 second-rounders. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) February 23, 2017

The move was also reported by Brian Windhorst, so it looks like this is a done deal. That means that—other than get traded—the most noteworthy thing Ilyasova did in a Sixers uniform is hilariously flop.