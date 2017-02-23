Is The Cousins Trade The Worst In NBA History?

Ersan Ilyasova Has Reportedly Been Traded For The Fifth Time In Two Years

02.22.17 44 mins ago

Getty Image

Ersan Ilyasova‘s personalized jersey collection is coming along nicely these days.

The Turkish Thunder reportedly got swapped for the fifth time in two years on Wednesday night as the Philadelphia 76ers moved him to the Atlanta Hawks for Tiago Splitter, a second round pick (from Miami) and a pick swap with other second rounders.

The move was also reported by Brian Windhorst, so it looks like this is a done deal. That means that—other than get traded—the most noteworthy thing Ilyasova did in a Sixers uniform is hilariously flop.

TAGSATLANTA HAWKSErsan IlyasovaPHILADELPHIA 76ERSTIAGO SPLITTER

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 1 week ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP