Getty Image

Stan Van Gundy is a passionate man. Whether he’s trying to ‘form a f***** wall,’ or fighting with Dwight Howard, or coaching the Detroit Pistons, he attacks every situation with a sort of chaotic energy that I find endlessly entertaining. Because Stan Van Gundy is who he is, you shouldn’t be shocked to find out that he has a very aggressive idea that will, in theory, put an end to tanking in the NBA for good and create more parity across the league. Sounds good, doesn’t it?

What Van Gundy is actually suggesting here is the removal of max contracts and a complete elimination of the NBA Draft. I told you it was aggressive. Van Gundy’s new idea stems from the recently-announced NBA Draft Lottery reform that slightly tweaks the 1st overall pick odds for every team in the lottery.

The new lottery rules are supposed to disincentivize tanking by decreasing the chances that the team with the worst record in the regular season lands the No. 1 overall pick. Critics of the new system suggest that all this really does is move the tanking line. Instead of having teams tank for the worst record, they’ll tank for one of the three worst records, and so on. It’s putting lipstick on a pig, essentially.

Like countless others, Van Gundy wasn’t thrilled with this round of lottery reform, and that’s what prompted him to spill the beans on his idea that would fundamentally change the way the NBA works.