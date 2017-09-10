Getty Image

Stanley Johnson was the No. 8 pick in what at the time was widely considered one of the more loaded draft classes in recent memory. But save for a few marquee names like Karl-Anthony Towns and Kristaps Porzingis, the 2015 draftees have been largely underwhelming.

Johnson, for his part, had a solid rookie campaign for the Pistons and even showed some spunk going up against LeBron James during their opening-round series against the Cavs that year. Yet he regressed significantly during his sophomore season and saw a reduction in minutes under head coach Stan Van Gundy.

In a recent interview with the Detroit Free Press, Johnson admitted that he has a lot of work ahead of him but that he’s more than ready for the challenge. On Sunday, he took on an entirely different kind of challenge when he did a Twitter Q&A with his followers, during which he had some interesting things to say about a number of topics, starting with the best players he’s faced in the NBA so far.