Stephen Curry’s Newest ‘Curry 4’ Colorway Might Be His Best Yet

Getty Image

Things are going (very) well for the Golden State Warriors at the start of the 2017 NBA Finals and that also happens to be true of Stephen Curry. On the floor, the two-time NBA MVP has been tremendous, scoring in bunches and generating assists at a clip that has been crucial to his team’s offensive success. In the apparel game, Curry also picked up a huge win early in the series, as he debuted the “Curry 4” shoe to rave reviews.

Now, it appears that Game 3 might feature a new colorway and the NBA got a sneak peek on Tuesday afternoon.