03.27.17 11 mins ago

Puppy LOVE ❤️ Rookie x Reza

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Steph Curry has a new Rookie in the family.

The Currys are the proud owners of a a 10-week-old goldendoodle named Rookie after dropping a small fortune on a new candidate for most adorable member of the family. Seriously, check this doggo out.

