Steph Curry has a new Rookie in the family.
The Currys are the proud owners of a a 10-week-old goldendoodle named Rookie after dropping a small fortune on a new candidate for most adorable member of the family. Seriously, check this doggo out.
A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on
Steph Curry has a new Rookie in the family.
The Currys are the proud owners of a a 10-week-old goldendoodle named Rookie after dropping a small fortune on a new candidate for most adorable member of the family. Seriously, check this doggo out.
Join The Discussion: Log In With