Dennis Rodman was a guest on The Late Show on Wednesday and made an instant impact when he walked onto the stage. Dressed in a shirt advertising PotCoin.com, an “ultra-secure” cryptocurrency that aims to “banking solution for the $100 billion global legal marijuana industry,” Rodman attempted to send a message of unity between Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un — with himself in the middle, of course.

For some reason, he likes me. – @dennisrodman on why he continues to go to North Korea and hang with Kim Jong Un. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/L60ugbRFT1 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 14, 2017

It’s a strange-but-honest interview about Rodman’s relationship with the DPRK leader and his recent visit in the midst of the current nuclear tensions with the United States. Stephen Colbert seems a bit perplexed by the NBA legend at times and seems to genuinely want to understand why Rodman feels he has this connection with Kim Jong-un. According to Rodman, he sees the dictator as a kid and feels he treats him like a friend: