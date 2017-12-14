Stephen Colbert On Dennis Rodman’s Friendship With Kim Jong-Un: ‘You. Must. Be. High.’

12.14.17

Dennis Rodman was a guest on The Late Show on Wednesday and made an instant impact when he walked onto the stage. Dressed in a shirt advertising PotCoin.com, an “ultra-secure” cryptocurrency that aims to “banking solution for the $100 billion global legal marijuana industry,” Rodman attempted to send a message of unity between Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un — with himself in the middle, of course.

It’s a strange-but-honest interview about Rodman’s relationship with the DPRK leader and his recent visit in the midst of the current nuclear tensions with the United States. Stephen Colbert seems a bit perplexed by the NBA legend at times and seems to genuinely want to understand why Rodman feels he has this connection with Kim Jong-un. According to Rodman, he sees the dictator as a kid and feels he treats him like a friend:

“When I went over there, the first thing he said to me was, ‘Mr. Rodman, we just want to know, can we trust you?’ I said, ‘Absolutely.’ And that’s how our conversation started.”

