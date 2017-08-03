Getty Image

Stephen Curry isn’t likely to pull a double and win his first professional golf event to go along with his NBA title, but he put together a pretty solid first round after a shaky start at the Golf.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic. Curry opened up 3-over early, but was able to steady himself and make some birdies in order to finish with a respectable 4-over 74 in the first round on Thursday.

Curry called it “an amazing experience” after his first round finished up on Thursday evening.

Curry had five bogeys and one double bogey, but it wasn’t all bad out there. He notched a few birdies on the day and recovered from a terrible first shot, which improbably landed in the cupholder of a golf cart.