Steph Curry’s First Round In A Pro Golf Event Was Filled With Birdies, Bogeys And 3-1 Trolling

#Golf #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
08.03.17 29 mins ago

Getty Image

Stephen Curry isn’t likely to pull a double and win his first professional golf event to go along with his NBA title, but he put together a pretty solid first round after a shaky start at the Golf.com Tour’s Ellie Mae Classic. Curry opened up 3-over early, but was able to steady himself and make some birdies in order to finish with a respectable 4-over 74 in the first round on Thursday.

Curry called it “an amazing experience” after his first round finished up on Thursday evening.

Curry had five bogeys and one double bogey, but it wasn’t all bad out there. He notched a few birdies on the day and recovered from a terrible first shot, which improbably landed in the cupholder of a golf cart.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golf#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSGOLFSTEPHEN CURRY

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 days ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 3 days ago 12 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 1 week ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP