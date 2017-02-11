Who Had The Better 72 Win Season: Jordan or Curry?

Steph Curry’s Silly Turnover Nearly Gave Steve Kerr A Conniption Fit

02.10.17 1 min ago

After a slow start to the season (in a purely relative sense), Steph Curry has started to rediscover that swagger that made him the two-time league MVP. He’s back to knocking down outlandish three-pointers from the mid-court logo with 20 seconds left on the shot-clock and embarrassing defenders with his filthy handles. He’s also been dropping outrageous dimes for his teammates.

But on this play against the Grizzlies on Friday night, not so much. With time winding down in the first quarter, Curry led the fast-break and proceeded to throw a beautiful no-look pass to no one in particular. Because of their breakneck style of basketball, the Warriors have learned to live with a certain number of turnovers. It’s the cost of doing business when you get up and down the court the way they do.

But sometimes a silly mistake like this is just too much to handle for certain coaches. Count Steve Kerr among those ranks, who had a mini temper-tantrum on the sideline after Curry’s cost his team a possession by trying to be cute. Still, even Kerr understands all too well that pulling off highlight-reel plays like that are what make the Warriors the Warriors.

TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSTEPHEN CURRYSTEVE KERR

