Getty Image

Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash is one of the most beloved players in basketball history, and he earned every ounce of that respect and admiration. Nash was the definition of a player that makes those around him better. In an era of isolation basketball, Nash zigged when everyone else zagged, opting for off-ball movement and infectious passing to quarterback some of the most entertaining NBA offenses we’ve ever seen.

Everyone has reverence for the 2004-2012 Phoenix Suns, and how could you not? The Mike D’Antoni-era Suns paved the way for some of the fast-paced basketball we’re seeing today, and Nash orchestrated D’Antoni’s vision beautifully.

While Nash will always be remembered for what he did in Phoenix, he ended his career in Los Angeles in an attempt to find the one thing that had eluded him throughout his NBA career: an NBA Championship. Unfortunately for Nash, his Lakers run was nothing short of a disaster. Nash was in and out of the lineup constantly, dealing with a number of injuries that you have to expect when you’re trying to play professional basketball at 38 and 39 years old.

Nash’s Lakers years also featured the epic feud between Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard, so, even if Nash was perfectly healthy, the chemistry on that team just wasn’t where it needed to be.