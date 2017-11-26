Tim Hardaway Jr. Wants You To Know His Knicks Deal Is ‘Not My Fault’

Getty Image

Tim Hardaway Jr. was not necessarily the talk of the New York Knicks offseason, which revolved around finding a way to get Carmelo Anthony off the roster and a way to keep Kristaps Porzingis on it.

The Knicks were successful in completing both objectives before training camp opened, but they also did give Hardaway a huge contract to the tune of a 4-year, $71 million deal.

Many predicted that the team would soon regret that deal, and some fans have already turned on Hardaway and the contract as he has not made a significant leap in production since leaving the Atlanta Hawks.