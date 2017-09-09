Tracy McGrady is officially a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. McGrady was enshrined on Friday night during the Hall’s official induction ceremony, alongside Rebecca Lobo, Bill Self, and Jerry Krause, among others. It’s always a cool ceremony, and this year was no exception, with McGrady headlining the class and giving one heck of a speech. You can view the entire thing right here.

At one point, McGrady made it a point to show his appreciation for a number of people who helped him get enshrined in Springfield. He thanked the basketball organizations and coaches he played for — singling out Doc Rivers and Butch Carter — along with the fans who supported him throughout his career.

McGrady then dove into his teammates, saying that while he’s thankful for all of them, he needed to shout out a few in particular — Yao Ming, Dikembe Mutombo, Grant Hill, Darrell Armstong, Doug Christie, Vince Carter, Dee Brown, Charles Oakley, Muggsy Bogues, Kevin Willis, Jermaine O’Neal, Dell Curry, and Antonio Davis. He then thanked Jeff Van Gundy, who he called “the realest coach I ever played for,” along with a pair of former coaches, Johnny Davis and Jim Thomas.