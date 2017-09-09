An Emotional Tracy McGrady Thanked Former Teammates, Coaches, And Mentors At His Hall Of Fame Induction

09.09.17 34 mins ago

Tracy McGrady is officially a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame. McGrady was enshrined on Friday night during the Hall’s official induction ceremony, alongside Rebecca Lobo, Bill Self, and Jerry Krause, among others. It’s always a cool ceremony, and this year was no exception, with McGrady headlining the class and giving one heck of a speech. You can view the entire thing right here.

At one point, McGrady made it a point to show his appreciation for a number of people who helped him get enshrined in Springfield. He thanked the basketball organizations and coaches he played for — singling out Doc Rivers and Butch Carter — along with the fans who supported him throughout his career.

McGrady then dove into his teammates, saying that while he’s thankful for all of them, he needed to shout out a few in particular — Yao Ming, Dikembe Mutombo, Grant Hill, Darrell Armstong, Doug Christie, Vince Carter, Dee Brown, Charles Oakley, Muggsy Bogues, Kevin Willis, Jermaine O’Neal, Dell Curry, and Antonio Davis. He then thanked Jeff Van Gundy, who he called “the realest coach I ever played for,” along with a pair of former coaches, Johnny Davis and Jim Thomas.

Around The Web

TAGSBasketball Hall Of FameTRACY MCGRADY

What Unites Us

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 2 weeks ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP