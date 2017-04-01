Getty Image

You can make the case that at his best, Tracy McGrady is one of the greatest scorers in NBA history. Getting buckets was so easy for McGrady, who played for Toronto, Orlando, Houston, New York, Detroit, Atlanta, and San Antonio before retiring in 2013 at the age of 33.

On Saturday afternoon, word came out that McGrady would be included in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2017 class.

In addition to McGrady, this class will include Kansas coach Bill Self, former UConn and WNBA star Rebecca Lobo, and former Bulls general manager Jerry Krause, who passed away in March.

But for most hoops fans, T-Mac is the headliner. His peak with the Raptors, Magic, and Rockets was unreal, as he was capable of doing crazy stuff like scoring 13 points in 35 seconds to steal a win from the Spurs.