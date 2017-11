Getty Image

Cavaliers’ center Tristan Thompson left Wednesday night’s loss against the Pacers with what was initially diagnosed as a left calf strain and did not return to the game.

On Thursday, Thompson had an MRI done to determine the severity of the injury, and the results were apparently not good. According to The Vertical’s Shams Charania, Thompson will be out for a month with the left calf injury, as the Cavaliers continue to struggle with injuries.