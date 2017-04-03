We’re right at the end of the NBA’s regular season. At this point, all that teams that have a postseason spot locked up should really be doing is ironing out whatever issues they may have before they get to the playoffs.

For the Cleveland Cavaliers, the biggest issue for a while has been its defense. This is a bit surprising, as they have LeBron James, and he has always placed an emphasis on that side of the floor. Apparently, his high standard on defense led to a bit of a dust up between himself and Tristan Thompson on Sunday.

The Cavaliers ended up beating the Indiana Pacers in double overtime, 135-130, but at one point during the final overtime period, this happened between the two Cavaliers teammates.