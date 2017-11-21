Ty Lue Isn’t Happy With Gripes About LeBron James Playing Too Much

Getty Image

LeBron James is playing a lot this year. He leads the league in minutes per game, and until Isaiah Thomas makes his return from his hip injury, it seems like he won’t get the chance to rest. This hasn’t been a massive issue or anything yet, but LeBron is getting older and shouldering a massive workload isn’t the best idea.

LeBron has admitted that he’s playing too much, while Warriors star Draymond Green has said he believes this is an issue facing the Cavaliers. As for Cleveland coach Ty Lue, he believes that all of this is necessary.

Lue was asked by the media after Cleveland’s win over Detroit if he has a formula of sorts to keep LeBron fresh, which led to the Cavs’ coach listing a number of all-time greats who needed to be on the floor to help their team win later in their careers.