#NCAA Tournament 2017
04.01.17 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Geno Auriemma and the Connecticut Huskies aren’t accustomed to losing college basketball games. In fact, the UConn women’s basketball team entered Saturday night’s Final Four contest against the Mississippi State Bulldogs sporting the longest winning streak in the history of the sport. The Huskies had won a mind-blowing 111 consecutive games before encountering Morgan William and company in the National Semifinal, but not even UConn could zoom beyond Mississippi State on this night.

William, who scored a career-high 41 points in sending Baylor home in the Elite 8, led the way along with Victoria Vivians for the Bulldogs in a 66-64 overtime victory over UConn. In fact, it was William that dealt the closing blow as the final buzzer sounded.

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament 2017
TAGSCONNECTICUT HUSKIESMISSISSIPPI STATE BULLDOGSNCAA Tournament 2017
