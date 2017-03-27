Duke's Devastating Early Round Losses

Hero Luke Maye Got A Standing Ovation At His 8 A.M. Class After Sending UNC To The Final Four

03.27.17 46 mins ago

Getty Image

Luke Maye hit the shot of his life on Sunday night in Memphis, but he was back to class in Chapel Hill on Monday morning.

Maye received a hero’s welcome at his 8 a.m. Business 101 class at the University of North Carolina just hours after hitting one of the biggest shots in school history. A classmate tweeted that the sophomore forward received a standing ovation when he walked into class after making the game-winning basket in UNC’s 75-73 win over Kentucky in the South Regional final on Sunday.

