Luke Maye hit the shot of his life on Sunday night in Memphis, but he was back to class in Chapel Hill on Monday morning.

Maye received a hero’s welcome at his 8 a.m. Business 101 class at the University of North Carolina just hours after hitting one of the biggest shots in school history. A classmate tweeted that the sophomore forward received a standing ovation when he walked into class after making the game-winning basket in UNC’s 75-73 win over Kentucky in the South Regional final on Sunday.