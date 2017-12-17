Getty Image

Sneakerheads had a unique challenge on their hands in order to get some exclusive autographed Curry 4 shoes this weekend in San Francisco. Under Armour treated Golden State Warriors fans with a few pairs of autographed Curry 4s delivered by drones.

An interactive map had hidden drop sites where Curry 4s in the new “More Dubs” colorway would be waiting for people that could figure out where the special locations actually were in the city. Fans had to follow Under Armour on Instagram and essentially take part in a digital scavenger hunt, getting clues via the app. Once they found QR codes, they found a secret location to wait for their special pairs of kicks.

Curry is pretty proud of the shoes, which is why it’s cool to see Warriors fans get a first look at the colorway. Drone delivery isn’t exactly legal beyond special events like these, but it’s something that a lot of tech companies seem excited about.