Under Armour

Under Armour wants you to go your own colorway with its Icon system. The shoe giant announced Wednesday that it’s allowing customers to upload their own patterns and designs to its system to create a unique look never seen before.

The Icon system gives sneakerheads infinite possibilities in design, allowing them to upload an image and modify it to best fit the look of the shoe. Custom patterns and limited-edition prints add unique styles to shoes once featured in only a few colorways, letting Under Armour customers get creative and find just the right look they need in a shoe made by Stephen Curry.

The Icon system will feature three models for customization—the Curry 1, Clutchfit Force 3.0, and and Highlight. Check out how different the Curry Icons look when they get a custom colorway with the Icon system.